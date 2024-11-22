Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 8.00% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUJA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 330,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 250,116 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the second quarter worth $1,649,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the second quarter valued at $1,604,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 116,186 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ BUJA opened at $11.03 on Friday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

