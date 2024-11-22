Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $738,500.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after buying an additional 1,501,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,473,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,940,000 after buying an additional 396,242 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

