Brendan Sheehey Sells 8,392 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $59,583.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 516,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,393.60. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Brendan Sheehey sold 107,653 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $754,647.53.

Honest Price Performance

HNST opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.84 million, a PE ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

