Brendan Sheehey Sells 107,653 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 107,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $754,647.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 517,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,205.61. This represents a 17.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brendan Sheehey sold 8,392 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $59,583.20.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.84 million, a P/E ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Honest by 117.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 846,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 1,504.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 851,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honest by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honest by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 382,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Honest by 216.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

