Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $91.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

