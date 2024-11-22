Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,199.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,211.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,457.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,027.25.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

