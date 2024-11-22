BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $52.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,084 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $52,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $65,280,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,178,000 after buying an additional 470,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

