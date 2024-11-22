BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $48.87 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $48,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $126.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

