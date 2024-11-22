BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 6,923 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $61,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in CME Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,527,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,935.64. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 12.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,063 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.47.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $226.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.92. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $230.74.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

