BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 104,415 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,415 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $55,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $169.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

