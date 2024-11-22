BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.54. 1,357,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,837,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

