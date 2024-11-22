B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a 660.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.