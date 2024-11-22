B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 620.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been given a 620.00 price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BME. Goodbody set a 660.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt set a 650.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
