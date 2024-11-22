B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 500.00 Price Target at Redburn Atlantic

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) received a 500.00 price target from stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a 570.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a 685.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goodbody set a 660.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).
In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
