B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Analysts at Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Insider Activity

B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.55. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78).

In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.