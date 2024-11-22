B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Analysts at Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).
In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
