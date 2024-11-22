Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 2715607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

BE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Marathon Capitl upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 173,678 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 148.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 78,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

