Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 497,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 288,682 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

