BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.10 on December 23rd

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $48.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
BlackRock Stock Performance
NYSE BLK opened at $1,032.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $981.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $877.67. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $724.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,068.34. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
