Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Michael P. Gianoni Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,293 shares in the company, valued at $31,039,312.95. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.1 %

BLKB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.46. 40,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackbaud declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 18.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,609,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,283,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 235,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W downgraded Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

