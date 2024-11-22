BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.65 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $50.65 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000116 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $69,956,516.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

