BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.79 and last traded at $104.03. Approximately 215,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 806,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,750,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 797.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

