BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $529,250.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,313.82. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

