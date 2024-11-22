Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $236,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

