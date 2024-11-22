Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $236,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of Solventum stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
