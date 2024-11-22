Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,391,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.02 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

