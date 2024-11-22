Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

