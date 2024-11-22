Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 460.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

UNCY stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,491,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

