Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 460.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

UNCY stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,491,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

