Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 183977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BASFY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Basf to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Basf in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts anticipate that Basf Se will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

