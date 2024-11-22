Banco Santander S.A. Sells 186,625 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,625 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $592,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 612,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 152,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.