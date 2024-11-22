Banco Santander S.A. Sells 135,840 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,840 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

