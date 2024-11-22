Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 669.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,097 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

View Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.