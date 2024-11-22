Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 163,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

