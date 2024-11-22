Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.