Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $55,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.