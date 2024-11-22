Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $55,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
