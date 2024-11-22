Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,325 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.21% of Baker Hughes worth $73,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.4 %

BKR opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.