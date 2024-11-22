B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Price

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.