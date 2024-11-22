AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.62% of AZZ worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. CWM LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 69.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 7.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 38.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

