Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) CEO Buys $502,067.16 in Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) CEO John Marotta bought 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.48 per share, with a total value of $502,067.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,681.76. The trade was a 14.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.51 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Azenta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Azenta by 3.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.