Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) CEO Buys $502,067.16 in Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) CEO John Marotta bought 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.48 per share, with a total value of $502,067.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,681.76. The trade was a 14.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Azenta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.51 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $69.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
