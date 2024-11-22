AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.69. 4,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11.

Get AXS Change Finance ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 7.34% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.