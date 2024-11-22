Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $199.12 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $187.93 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.06.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.