AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CFO James Caci Sells 20,215 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $346,080.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,156.80. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AvePoint stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 305,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,892. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after buying an additional 133,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

