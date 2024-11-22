AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Guggenheim

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AN. Stephens started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

AN stock opened at $169.87 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average is $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 16.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

