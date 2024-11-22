ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.01 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.