Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 659 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 161,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $319,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

