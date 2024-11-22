Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 264 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $98.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.