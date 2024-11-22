Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $292.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $294.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.73 and a 200 day moving average of $259.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.