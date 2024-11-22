Asset Management Group Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $253.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.49 and a fifty-two week high of $257.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $229.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

