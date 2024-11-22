Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period.

BYLD opened at $22.43 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

