Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of APAM opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

