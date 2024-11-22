Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Down 24% – Here’s What Happened

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares fell 24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 120,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,333% from the average session volume of 8,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.36.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

