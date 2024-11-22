Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $17.95 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00039358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.